Zero-catch cod quota for North Sea fishermen is 'fleet-ending madness'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Lass and Farnella, are being built alongside each other at Parkol’s Middlesbrough shipyard, for Lockers of Whitby and UK Fisheries.

The owners weren’t to know of an impending bombshell.

In September ICES, the organisation that gives the scientific advice to governments about fishing stocks, advised a zero catch North Sea cod quota for 2026 in response to ongoing uncertainties in the stock, saying that everything but accidental bycatch should be stopped to ensure the safety of the species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured (left to right) Jon Carden, UK Fisheries Ltd, with Skipper, James Locker and his dad Arnold, director of Lockers Trawlers in Whitby, and former chairman of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations. Picture: James Hardisty.

It’s a move the Shetland Fishermen’s Association described as “fleet-ending madness”.

Arnold Locker, director of Lockers Trawlers and former chairman of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations, said: “If we hadn’t actually signed the contracts, they wouldn’t have been signed.

“No one would sign millions of pounds worth of contracts on zero TAC (total allowable catch).”

Jon Carden, safety manager at UK Fisheries, said: “It won’t affect us next year as we won’t be on stream till March 2027. But a zero TAC would be disastrous - not just for ourselves, but the whole of the whitefish industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Locker believes the two main factors behind the dramatic cut in catch advice are a computer model that has not been properly tested and warming seas. The latter is the reason, why although they are still based in Whitby, for the past 26 years they have been fishing out of Peterhead in Scotland. The new boats, which are slighter larger, and should be more fuel efficient as well as safer for crews, will land into Peterhead or Hanstholm in Denmark.

Mr Locker said: “Everybody knows what’s been happening to the southern section of the North Sea. If the sea gets warmed up, which is going to get the warmest? The shallowest part. If you were a cod down in Cornwall and it was too warm, you’d run away north to colder, deeper water, and when you got there you’d stay.

“This has been going on for 30 years. We left Whitby 26 years ago - if we could make a living at home, if we could catch cod quota at home, we’d do it.

“We wouldn’t incur the cost of buying minibuses, bussing crews 350 miles up 350 miles back. We would much rather get up Monday morning and go down to Whitby quay, get on board the trawler and catch some fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s three (Yorkshire) trawlers left out of 70. There’s been no serious trawling off Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington for over 25 years. If it was overfishing you’d think it would regenerate itself. What else can it be but climate change?”

Arnold believes a new computer model being used by ICES should be run alongside their old model to see if it’s working. He says drastic reductions have been recommended before, when ICES have adopted new models, with similar rollercoaster results.

He said: “With North Sea sole they changed to a new model - they said it was the best science ever. The first year, 2022, was minus 28 per cent, 2023 was minus 40 per cent, and 2024, minus 60 per cent.

“All the fishermen were up in arms - in 2025 it was plus 170 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no running the model alongside the old model to see if it works, it’s just wham, bam, thank you mam.

“I am sure they are very clever people but they don’t have any common sense.

“If they go for zero catch, you can’t catch haddock, whiting or saithe without catching some cod, it’s impossible.

“Various governments have been hitting back against this model for the last three years. I think the scientists have got fed up of it and they have gone for the jugular to bring it to a head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you look at ICES they self regulate, their own people are checking the figures.”

Adding to his woes is the impact of inheritance tax changes - which affects businesses like his as well as farms.

He said: “I’m certainly affected by it in a big way. We are waiting for the Budget.

“I can’t hand my share of the business to my children without paying a huge swathe of tax, at least 20 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The business goes back four generations. We land about £7m worth of fish a year onto the market, some of that comes back to our factory in Whitby.

“We employ 20 people to work the vessels - they all spend their money in Whitby.”