For many of us who will have visited the Cow and Calf rocks in Ilkley, peeking at the drop below is all part and parcel of the experience.

And if you’re like me, the sight of the drop will have you scuttling back to the safety of solid ground.

But scores of daredevils took a leap from the legendary rocks this weekend, as part of an event raising money for Sue Ryder.

The ‘Zip The Cow’ event took place on Saturday and Sunday, and saw people zipwiring from the top of the iconic attraction all the way to 270m below, going at speeds of up to 35mph.

Everyone taking part had to pay £27.50 and commit to raising £50 for Sue Ryder, to help the charity continue to provide its compassionate end of life care.

Those who were brave enough to take on the challenge were treated to stunning views of the Yorkshire countryside across Wharfdale – assuming they have the bottle to open their eyes!

The Yorkshire Post’s photographer Simon Hulme went along to catch some of the daredevils in action.

1 . Zip the Cow Daredevils take to the sky on the Zip wire at the Cow and Calf rocks, Ilkley, for the Sue Ryder's Zip the Cow event. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 20th July 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

