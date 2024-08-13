Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is associated with the dusty debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun once every 133 years.

The meteoroids from the comet, mostly no bigger than a grain of sand, burned up as they hit the Earth’s atmosphere at 36 miles per second, to produce a shooting stream of light in the sky.

Speaking on Monday, Jess Lee, astronomy education officer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “This shower is known for a particularly high rate of meteors and particularly bright meteors.”

Handout photo issued by X (formerly Twitter) user Andrew Hawkes/@namboozle of a sighting of the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, on How Hill Road in Harrogate, North Yorkshire on Sunday, as part of the Perseid meteor shower. ( Photo by Andrew Hawkes/@namboozle/PA Wire)

The Perseids are named after the constellation of Perseus, because if you trace the meteors back across the sky they appear to have come from that area. The meteors were spotted as far south as Devon.