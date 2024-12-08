Pete McKee: New exhibition explores 1970s childhood of legendary Sheffield artist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a major new exhibition covering the childhood of Pete McKee is on show at the Weston Park Museum, in Sheffield.

The show is called The Boy with a Leg Named Brian: Memoirs by Pete McKee. It chronicles the artist’s formative years in the 1970s through over 90 McKee creations.

A museum spokesman said he is one of Sheffield best-loved artists and he “takes you on a nostalgia-filled journey through his 1970s childhood”.

The museum adds: “Playful, evocative, funny and moving, this interactive exhibition chronicles the artist’s formative years through over 90 McKee creations.

“Key moments and treasured memories are captured in a new series of paintings, prints and sculpture, as well as highlights from across his career.

“The artworks are complemented by displays celebrating the clothes, games, music and popular culture of the period, transporting visitors back through the decades.”

Split into five sections, the exhibition spans Pete’s earliest memories, including the loss of his mother, through to the teenage joy of finding his identity through fashion and music.

Exploring the places and the events that shaped his life and influenced his art, the displays also feature key works from the city’s art collection that had an impact on Pete growing up.

As they follow Pete’s journey, visitors will have the chance to play an arcade classic, Space Invaders, hear his 70s pop music playlist and get creative in the exhibition’s Cartoon Workshop zone.

Football is also heavily featured in his work although he regularly depicts fans from both halves of the footballing divide in Sheffield: Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, the team he himself supports.

The title relates to a pair of jeans handed down from a relative, Brian, who had sewn a name patch on a leg of the jeans.