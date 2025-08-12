Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Norris likes to use exercise as a metaphor for healing. He’s a physiotherapist, so that’s no big surpirse. But it also came in handy for his debut novel, one which also drew inspiration from his formative years as a student in Yorkshire.

After being raised in the West Country, the author qualified from college based at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield in the early 1980s and also lived in Leeds, where he attended some of his lectures.

"It was the sort of place that you could literally leave your front door open and nobody would bother you,” he says, of Wakefield. “Everybody just seemed so friendly whereas I was used, in the West Country, to people being a little bit land owner-y.”

Chris Norris, author of Fractured Healer.

It was during those early days that he undertook a placement in a rehabilitation centre for miners.

“What an eye opener for a young 20-year-old to stand in front of 60 hardened miners and have to give exercise discipline,” he says.

“But I tell you what, I have got so much respect for those guys, because they were just… talk about family. Absolutely brilliant. Just mind blowing to young physios, really, the sort of camaraderie that these guys had.

"A lot of them, at the time, had severe hip injuries and lost legs and all this type of stuff.”

Fractured Healer cover.

Chris, who’s now based in the market town of Congleton, Cheshire, studied for a master's degree in exercise science in Liverpool and a doctorate at Staffordshire University, and has since enjoyed a long and productive career. Having already the author of 14 books on physiotherapy and exercise, he has also lectured widely at universities and hospitals across Europe over the last 40 years.

But at the age of 67, he released his first novel, Fractured Healer, last month.

“Having spent 40 years treating people and seeing some remarkable results when people draw on their inner strength, I wanted to tell a story featuring personal resilience," says Chris.

"Each of us at some stage is knocked down by life. I wanted to show that we can get back up again."

The book focuses on a leading surgeon who is haunted by an event that occurred at a university party twenty years ago, exploring what happens when “guilt, trauma, friendship, and perseverance intersect in the present day”.

Memories from Chris’s time in Yorkshire have also inspired parts of the story.

Chris says: “This is a story of somebody who overcomes a trauma which happens when they're a student, and that sort of affects them throughout their life, and they need to sort of dig themselves out of a hole, as it were. And because of my background, I use exercise as a metaphor, really, for healing yourself. So there is depth in it, but it's entertaining depth.”