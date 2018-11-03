Pickering, Malton and Norton get major CCTV upgrade to fight crime

Crime fighting is being boosted in Ryedale thanks to a £50,000 CCTV upgrade

Police said they are already reaping vital criminal intelligence as a result of the investment which improves the digital surveillance of Malton and Norton town centres, and also restores cameras to Pickering town centre for the first time since 2013.

Pickering’s previous cameras were removed as a cost-cutting measure by Pickering Town Council, but it will also benefit from the high-definition upgrade secured by the Ryedale Cameras in Action (RCIA) charity.

The charity has secured financial backing for the scheme from Malton and Norton town councils, Ryedale District Council, Pickering in Business, the Fitzwilliam Malton Estate, North Yorkshire Moors Railway and local businesses. The two town councils and the Pickering business group have also agreed to cover the system’s annual running costs.

Martin Dales, chairman of RCIA, said: “Whilst Malton and Norton have had continuous CCTV coverage throughout the last 21 years, Pickering’s cameras were turned off and removed in 2013 following a decision by Pickering Town Council to cease funding.

"It is therefore very pleasing to have Pickering back on board in the replacement scheme due to the enthusiastic support of Pickering in Business and North Yorkshire Moors Railway. I do hope residents and businesses alike will support Pickering in Business in helping them raise the funds they need annually.

"On behalf of the Trustees, I want to thank all those who have shown their support to fund a replacement system when there are so many other pressures on finances."

The new system is monitored by Scarborough Borough Council and constantly records footage.

Inspector Martin Dennison, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “The system is already proving its worth as it has helped us with our inquiries into criminal activity in all three towns.

"Those who wish to offend in our towns need to know they will be apprehended and the CCTV is a valuable tool along with the work of local officers and PCSOs to ensure this happens."

Work to allow the final cameras to be installed will take place on Tuesday, November 13 when traffic management measures will be in place between 5am and 6am across the Norton level crossing in order for repair work to be carried out on an existing CCTV column.