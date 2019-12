They dress to impress every day as they post pictures for their thousands of followers on Instagram, so who better to take a festive style leaf from than top influencers and bloggers from around the county. Here are some more of their pictures.

1. Emma Worthington @swoon_love Leather fitted dress via Uterque, Earrings Soru jewellery. James Melia other Buy a Photo

2. RUTH PRESTON @wearitlikeruth Pleather trousers, New Look; top, vintage; shoes, Rainbow Club. Location - The Ivy Leeds. Matt McCormick @korm87 other Buy a Photo

3. LUCY PLAYFORD @HarrogateMama Fair Isle jumper, 25, and ankle boots, 75, Marks & Spencer; leggings, Mint Velvet. Make-up - Chrys Chapman; location - The Ivy Harrogate. Photographer - Stephanie Simmons other Buy a Photo

4. RACHEL PERU @rachelperu1 "My sister and I wore hand-made tartan dresses every Christmas Day. I found this tartan maxi shirt dress and it brought back lots of lovely memories. Dress, Marks & Spencer; jacket, vintage. Location - Castle Howard Mark Peru other Buy a Photo

View more