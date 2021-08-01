Pinder lands cool job at Bradford City AFC stadium

Appointment: Pinder vans outside Bradford Citys stadium, where the firm has been appointed to carry out work.

The Bradford-based firm will install new cellar cooling systems at the Utilita Energy Stadium to prepare for the club’s new pouring rights partner.

Bradford City AFC is currently undertaking a refurbishment of its banqueting suites with the intention to make improvements to the hospitality and banqueting suites in The JCT600 Family Stand.

In the bars at levels one and two, Pinder Cooling and Heating will install two J&E Hall Cellar Cooling Systems, both of which will be supplied by national refrigeration and air conditioning wholesale specialists FSW.

Davide Longo, commercial director at Bradford City AFC, said: “We would like to thank our friends at Pinder Cooling & Heating for their commitment to the work in our hospitality suites.

“Over the past six months, ensuring we are able to provide an all-round better product, both on and off the field, has been high on our list of priorities.

“One of the biggest areas of this was to address the situation in our hospitality and banqueting suites, focusing on how we can serve a better, colder beverage to supporters on matchdays and when hosting events.”

Pinder Cooling & Heating was established in 2016.

Its specialist services include the installation of, and maintenance associated with commercial refrigeration, air conditioning, server room cooling, cellar cooling, cold rooms, and bar and restaurant equipment.

