Pinderfields Hospital: Patient dies after fall from height in the main atrium of hospital

A patient died after falling from height in the main atrium of a Yorkshire hospital on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust confirmed to the Yorkshire Post the male patient died in a ‘sad and tragic incident’ on Wednesday evening (June 26).

West Yorkshire Police subsequently launched an investigation into the death.

Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “Sadly, on Wednesday evening a patient died at Pinderfields Hospital after falling from a height in the main atrium. It was a sad and tragic incident and our thoughts are with the patient’s loved ones.

“I am extremely thankful to colleagues at the Trust for their professional and compassionate response. Not only were they supportive to the other patients and visitors who were in the atrium at the time but they were also a huge support to each other.

“West Yorkshire Police are currently investigating the incident and we are working closely with them.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, shortly before 5:30pm following reports of concern for the safety of a man who had fallen from a height.

"Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the man had died.”