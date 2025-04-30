A kitchen fitter’s life was “unjustly cut short” when he was crushed to death at a building site in the Cotswolds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham-based developer Piper Homes Construction has been fined £300,000 after 33-year-old Martin Dunford from Pocklington, died at a site near Chipping Campden, on January 23 2020.

Mr Dunford, who was “very much loved” by his family, who say they miss him “every day”, was killed after being pinned against the side of a lorry loader as two stacks of concrete blocks fell onto him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His sister, Tracey Hunter, said: “Little did he know on that date that he was going to work on a site that had ongoing issues and was not following HSE guidelines for working safely on a construction site.

Martin Dunford: His family say they miss him every day

“We, his family, and friends are still all navigating throughout this endless period of grief and today’s verdict is the start of some sense of justice towards his senseless death.”

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found that Martin had walked around a lorry loader to talk to a driver about how long he would be on site, as he needed access to one of the properties.

A stack of concrete blocks which had been placed on top of another stack of blocks, which was also supported by a wooden pallet, toppled over onto him, pinning him against the side of the lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sustained severe internal and head injuries and died at the scene.

The "entirely avoidable" accident happened at Ebrington Rise, near Chipping Campden – a development of 16 three, four and five bedroomed houses being built by Piper Homes Construction Limited

The firm, which is in liquidation, pleaded guilty to a breach of regulations. They’d failed to provide a level area for safe offloading, suitable pallets and to keep people out of delivery areas.

It was fined £300,000 and ordered to pay £5,236 in costs at Cheltenham Magistrates Court.