Piper Homes: Firm fined £300,000 after Yorkshire kitchen fitter crushed on job in Cotswolds
Nottingham-based developer Piper Homes Construction has been fined £300,000 after 33-year-old Martin Dunford from Pocklington, died at a site near Chipping Campden, on January 23 2020.
Mr Dunford, who was “very much loved” by his family, who say they miss him “every day”, was killed after being pinned against the side of a lorry loader as two stacks of concrete blocks fell onto him.
His sister, Tracey Hunter, said: “Little did he know on that date that he was going to work on a site that had ongoing issues and was not following HSE guidelines for working safely on a construction site.
“We, his family, and friends are still all navigating throughout this endless period of grief and today’s verdict is the start of some sense of justice towards his senseless death.”
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found that Martin had walked around a lorry loader to talk to a driver about how long he would be on site, as he needed access to one of the properties.
A stack of concrete blocks which had been placed on top of another stack of blocks, which was also supported by a wooden pallet, toppled over onto him, pinning him against the side of the lorry.
He sustained severe internal and head injuries and died at the scene.
The firm, which is in liquidation, pleaded guilty to a breach of regulations. They’d failed to provide a level area for safe offloading, suitable pallets and to keep people out of delivery areas.
It was fined £300,000 and ordered to pay £5,236 in costs at Cheltenham Magistrates Court.
HSE inspector James Lucas said: “This was an entirely avoidable incident and our thoughts remain with Martin’s family.”