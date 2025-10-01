Plan for pig unit refused after councillors told of 'overwhelming' impact

Councillors have refused permission for a pig unit, which attracted objections from over half a village’s adult population.

A total of 196 people signed a petition against the shed at Holmefield Farm in Burton Fleming being used for up to 440 weaner pigs. The closest home is just 46 metres away.

A retrospective application was approved for a trial one year period - which should have ended this June – to allow for monitoring by East Riding Council’s environmental health team.

A report to councillors said “any complaints raised have not been founded when investigated”.

The pig unit - allowed on a year's trial - is close to homes in Burton Fleming in the Yorkshire Wolds

However a villager told the eastern area planning sub committee its impact had been “overwhelming” with “relentless” fly outbreaks, preventing people from cooking and eating food in peace.

They’d been unable to open windows and hang washing out, as “disgusting odours of ammonia and pigs” arrived on the prevailing winds.

She urged councillors to listen to the voices of people who were living with the consequences of the planning decision “every single day”, and said: “It is not a minor inconvenience – it is a daily assault on our quality of life.”

Some of the councillors, who attended a site, visit didn’t find anything amiss, beyond a “countryside smell”. However councillor Jayne Phoenix, who had walked the lane on her own, said she’d returned home “quite distressed”, adding: “I found the squealing of the pigs very disturbing”.

Councillors were shown pictures of the unit's impact - including 'relentless' fly outbreaks

The committee heard that there’s no set limit for an acceptable distance between homes and pig units.

A previous 400m limit under an old borough policy no longer applied and it was up to councils to make a decision on a case by case basis.

The site’s agent said he lived in Kilham, which he said was the most densely populated parish for pigs in the UK, with as many as 40,000 animals, and they’d had no fly problems this year at all.

He said: “I don’t think this development is as bad as it is being made out.”

Councillor Michael Lee said it was a difficult case to prove, adding: “All we have – which is pretty significant – is 190 people living close by, which is pretty strong evidence that there’s a problem here.

“I imagine many have farming backgrounds.

“They are not likely to object to things that are not causing them a problem.”