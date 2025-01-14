Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harmony Works Trust has successfully secured a £4,677,306 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which the group said would “contribute significantly” to the proposed restoration of Canada House, a late 1800s building in Sheffield city centre.

Harmony Works Trust, which as awarded official charitable status in August 2023, purchased the Grade II Listed Canada House from Panache retail brand for £1.6m last year and plans to transform the building into a music hub for the region.

Speaking on the latest funding announcement, Emily Pieters, project director at Harmony Works, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for supporting our ambitious project.

A new 'music hub' is set to be created in Sheffield

“While we are not quite over the line yet, this funding commitment is a major step in preserving the historic Canada House, and realising our long-term vision of creating a vibrant new music hub that will inspire and nurture the creative potential of young people and their communities.”

The grant adds to the project’s growing support base, which also includes funding from the Architectural Heritage Fund, Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, the UK Government’s Levelling Up Funding, and multiple local trusts and foundations.

Originally built in 1875 as offices for the Sheffield United Gas Light Company, the iconic Canada House will be transformed into what developers have dedescribed as “a central new home for music education”, offering an all-in-one practice, rehearsal and performance venue.

Ms Pieters added: “In the 1980s, Canada House was known as TurnUps nightclub, a popular spot for young music lovers.

“It’s amazing to think that in just three years time, these walls will again be filled with music – this time, created by young people for others to enjoy.”

Once fully refurbished, developrs say the space will become home to many organisations including the Sheffield Music Academy, Sheffield Music Hub, Brass Bands England, Music in the Round, Choir with No Name, Orchestras for All, and Concerteenies.

Developers also plan to work closely with The University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University and The Sheffield College.

Cllr Martin Smith, chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council, added: “Culture runs through every community in Sheffield, and we are committed to putting it at the heart of everything we do.

“Harmony Works will be a home for inspirational music education and opportunity in our city.

“Not only will this benefit young people across South Yorkshire, but this further funding will also allow us to protect an important heritage asset.”

Helen Featherstone, director for England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “It is fantastic news that we’re supporting the restoration of Canada House in Sheffield, a truly fantastic building.

