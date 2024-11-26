Councillors have asked to see more detail before making their final decision

Councillors have deferred “bland” plans for 21 homes on the site of a former council care home in Beverley, which involves knocking down well-used public toilets and ex Probation offices.

The plans for Lord Roberts Road have been in the making for four years but councillors discussing them at County Hall were unimpressed, calling them “nondescript”, “alien” and not “special” enough for Beverley.

The meeting heard that East Riding Council hasn’t yet sold the site which straddles two conservation areas and forms a backdrop to Grade 1 listed Beverley Minster.

The former Minster Towers care home, number 8 Lord Roberts Road and toilets will all be demolished.

Development manager Stephen Reynolds, from developer Reynolds 2000 Ltd, told councillors said there were “diverse opinions” on how the site should be developed.

However, he said, “no one understands the site's complexities better than my team and your officers who have worked hard for four years to accommodate competing needs and craft a thoughtful solution.”

They’d made “significant changes” to the proposals to support East Riding Theatre and Beverley Target Club, which has operated from the site since 1909. Historic England was in support.

However St Mary’s ward Lib Dem councillor Linda Johnson said people in the town were “disappointed” with the proposals and wanted to know why the Civic Society, Chamber of Trade and Minster weren’t consulted.

Councillors were unhappy with the design - saying it wasn't good enough for Beverley

She said: “The site does need to be developed, there’s a real opportunity for something special.”

Beverley Rural Lib Dem Coun Diana Stewart said it was their job “to try and do their best for citizens”, adding: "It is such an important site, probably the last site in Beverley to be developed for housing”

Lib Dem Paul Smith said he wanted to see drawings, colour slides and materials before making a decision, and they’d been told by the council’s director of planning that they should postpone a decison “if we don’t feel we have relevant information”.

They could either defer or vote on throwing the application out.

Independent councillor Barbara Jefferson said she would have been happy to refuse the plans.

She was concerned about the toilets, near to a coach drop off outside the town’s magistrates courts, being knocked down.

“They are important, they are something Beverley needs,” she said, adding: “It’s a very nice design – but not for Lord Roberts Road.”

Planning team leader Victoria Taylor said they couldn’t make an applicant put on a public exhibition, and there was already a “great deal of information” in the file.