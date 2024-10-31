Plans to create co-living space in vacant Leeds centre building recommended for approval

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watkin Jones, the developer behind the scheme, is proposing to introduce ‘co-living’ homes into Leeds for the first time. The plans would deliver 230 new homes at Headrow House at 42, The Headrow, in Leeds, as well as featuring extensive communal facilities.

As well as private studio spaces with their own living, cooking and en-suite facilities, residents would have access to shared space to meet and socialise, including outdoor terracing and roof garden space. The project is Watkin Jones’ third UK co-living development, having already completed schemes in Bristol and Exeter.

Leeds Civic Trust has given the scheme its support, welcoming the environmental benefits of refurbishing the current building and the introduction of co-living into the city.

Headrow House at 42, The Headrow, in Leeds.

Martin Hamilton, director of Leeds Civic Trust, said: “Leeds Civic Trust supports re-use and adaptation as a means of bringing new life to buildings and the carbon savings that result. We support this proposal for Headrow House which for the first time brings co-living into the city centre.

“This type of dwelling is particularly suitable for graduates and could play a role in retaining key skills in Leeds providing quality accommodation with shared communal and outdoor spaces. From the earliest discussions we had with the developer Watkin Jones, we could see the benefits of this scheme and were able to give it our support.”