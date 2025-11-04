Plans to dig up contaminated waste from former quarry spark concern
Matrix Aggregates submitted plans last November to East Riding Council for Middleton Quarry at Pollington, which has rewilded, and is now a local wildlife site.
The plans, which have alarmed local residents, would involve digging up an estimated 127,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste in its north-eastern corner in around 2008, which contains asbestos and traces of heavy metals. One man from Doncaster was jailed and another given a suspended sentence in 2014 after waste was tipped “on an industrial scale” in the quarry and at another site at Wroot Road, Doncaster.
The proposals also seek permission to extract 270,000 tonnes of sand and gravel, the quarry’s remaining reserves, creating a void.
The quarry floor would then be sealed, before trucking in and dumping 800,000 tonnes of "inert" commercial, demolition and excavation waste. Finally up to 74 houses would be built on the northern part of the site in an area covering 2.6 hectares.
The site was last quarried in the 1950s and has since been undisturbed.
In an update on October 30, the Environment Agency said they would maintain their objection "until further information has been provided to demonstrate the risks to groundwater are understood" and there is "appropriate mitigation".
The council’s biodiversity officer recommends refusal.
He suggests the owners turns the site, which he describes as “a wildlife rich buffer between neighbouring industrial sites and Pollington” into a “habitat bank” creating "biodiversity units" that can be sold to developers.
Some 245 individual objections have also been submitted.
Retired chemist John Bellwood, a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining, has examined the technical documents with the application: "The site is a medium to high risk groundwater protection area because the sandstone at the bottom is an aquifer which Yorkshire Water uses not only to supply Pollington, but everywhere from Knottingley to the edges of Selby and across to Goole.
"Leaving it in situ would be a lot safer. If it was going to cause a problem it would have done by now. If they were digging for a critical mineral I could understand it – what they are proposing is to fill it with rubbish.”
He said there was a sense of frustration that the application – which proposes building homes in the countryside - has not had planning permission refused.
He said: "It is not an aesthetically pleasing site but it has a lot in terms of wildlife. It offers something that is in short supply in this part of East Yorkshire. It is an oasis in a desert of farmland, a semi abandoned industrial site that has rewilded itself.
"Even if the developers did try to put something back in 10 to 15 years, it wouldn’t be easily repopulated, because there’s nowhere for the wildlife to go.”