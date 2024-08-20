Police appeal for witnesses following a Harrogate crash leaving a Harley Davidson rider with serious injuries.

On Friday (Aug 16) der of a black Harley Davidson FLS Softail motorbike, travelling in the direction of Farnley, and a grey Renault Traffic van, travelling in the opposite direction, were involved in a crash.

The incident happened around 5:40pm n the B6451 between Norwood and the A59, near the junction with Penny Pot Lane.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

The van driver, a man in his 20s was uninjured.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to treat the injured man and to allow officers to examine the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered.

It reopened just after midnight the following morning.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to help with their investigation.

In a statement a spokesperson for the police said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a Harley Davidson motorcyclist travelling from Ripley towards Penny Pot Lane or a grey Renault Traffic van travelling on the B6451 from Farnley Lane towards the A59 to get in touch if they have not already spoken to the police.

“Anyone with dashcam footage of either vehicle prior to the collision, or of the collision, is also asked to contact the police.

“Or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12240148973.