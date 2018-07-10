Police hunt purple van believed to have been used in ram-raid

POLICE IN East Yorkshire are hunting for a purple van which is believed to have been used to ram-raid a shop in Hornsea.

The shop, in Newbigin, was burgled at about 4.50am yesterday.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "As part of our investigations into a burglary at a shop in Hornsea yesterday we’re now looking for a small van that we think could have been involved."

The van is believed to be a purple or maroon Peugeot Partner, which reversed into the front of the shop to gain entry. The van may have sustained damage as a result.

Anyone who knows where this van may be can call 101 quoting log 76 of 09/07/18.

