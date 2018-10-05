Police launch murder investigation after man dies in Bradford hit and run

Detectives have released details of their latest lines of inquiry into an incident where one man died after being hit by a car then assaulted.

It happened on Sandford Road around 1pm on Wednesday and the 40 year-old victim was one of two pedestrians who were then assaulted after they had been struck by the vehicle.

The second man received treatment for minor injuries.

Det Chief Insp Ian Scott, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw a large silver vehicle in the area around the time of this incident, as we believe this was used in what we are treating as a murder.”

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180493828 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.