Kai s thought to have been playing with friends at the Ashby Ville Nature Reserve at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of concern for the safety of a boy in the water.

Specialist officers from Humberside Police's underwater search unit conducted a thorough search of the water and made the tragic discovery.A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The 14 year-old boy who sadly lost his life at Ashby Ville Nature Reserve in North Lincolnshire has been named as Kai Gardner-Pugh.

The 14-year-old boy who drowned at a nature reserve near Scunthorpe on Tuesday has been named by police as Kai Gardner-Pugh

"Kai’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very sad time. Kai’s family have asked for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with their loss.