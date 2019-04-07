Police name man who was pulled from River Foss in York

Have your say

A man pulled from the River Foss in York on Saturday has been named as Lee Evennett.

North Yorkshire Police said on Sunday that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the 48-year-old.

Mr Evennett, who was from York, had been the subject of a missing person appeal.

He was reported missing on Friday, March 29 after last being spoken to on Monday, March 25.

His family are being supported by officers, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

A member of the public contacted police at 4.30pm on Saturday to report a sighting of a body in the water.

Police, Fire and Rescue services and the Yorkshire and Humberside Underwater Search Unit worked together to recover Mr Evenett's body.