Police receive a dozen calls over mystery Yorkshire Dales body

Police say they have had an encouraging response to an appeal to try and identify a woman found dead near Pen-y-Ghent on the Pennine Way 14 years ago.

Currently a dozen calls and other information are being assessed by the Cold Case Review Unit, which is investigating the woman's death in 2004.

Police think the woman, who was aged between 20 and 40, could have been a “Thai bride” who may have settled in north Lancashire or south Cumbria, before being killed, possibly at home, and taken to the remote location by 4x4.

They have suggested that people, who knew her, were told she "had gone home" and they want to speak to whoever was her partner in the last days of her life.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The media coverage has been excellent and it has prompted an encouraging response to the appeal.

"We’ve received around a dozen calls and other information that are currently being assessed by the Cold Case Review Unit.

“We continue to welcome contact from anyone who believes they know of someone who fits the circumstances of the case.

"It will be possible, in the fullness of time, to confirm or negate all suggested identities regarding this lady.”

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Cold Case Review Unit.

Or email ColdCaseReviewUnit@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.