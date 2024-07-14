Police searching for teens missing from Pontefract

Blake and Daley Straw missing from Pontefract. Credit: West Yorkshire Police | West Yorkshire Police

Police are urgently searching for two missing teenagers from Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

Blake and Daley Straw have been missing since 12 July. Officers believe they are together.

Police said Blake, 15, is around 5ft 7in and has light mousey hair with a fringe.

He should be wearing navy Nike joggers, a black Adidas top and black trainers.

Daley is 14, 5ft 6in and has very long light brown hair.

He should be wearing dark clothes and a beanie.