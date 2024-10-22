More than 1,000 prisoners released early as government announces Sentencing Review

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 1,100 inmates will be released as the policy is expanded to those serving sentences of five years or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that mass freeing, prisons across Yorkshire have remained incredibly close to capacity, with just one spare space in HMP Hatfield in Doncaster.

HMP Wakefield, the category A prison known as Monster Mansion, also only has one available space out of its capacity of 729 inmates, while HMP Leeds has just seven spare bunks.

People outside HMP Durham during the previous early prison release. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans in July to cut temporarily the proportion of sentences inmates must serve behind bars from 50 per cent to 40 per cent, warning that overcrowding had pushed jails to the “point of collapse”.

A steady stream of eligible prisoners have been leaving jails under the changes ever since. The policy is expected to be reviewed within 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the plan was rolled out, the prisons watchdog warned it was “inevitable” some would go on to reoffend in the “risky” plan.

Ms Mahmood will also announce today a review into sentencing, to try and end the prisons crisis.

Chaired by former Lord Chancellor David Gauke, it will make sure the most serious offenders can be sent to prison and explore tough punishments outside of the penal system.

Ms Mahmood said: “This Government inherited prisons in crisis, within days of collapse. This review, along with our prison building programme, will ensure we never again have more prisoners than prison spaces.