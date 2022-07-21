18-month campaign to secure future of North Yorkshire half pipe ends in success

Ryan Swain, who led the Rescue the Ramp group, said he was “thrilled to bits” after Norton Town Council approved a contractor to repair the half-pipe, which is one of few free-standing ramps of its size in the country that is free to use.

It has been out of action for about four years despite the rest of Norton Skate Park being renovated earlier this year.

Mr Swain said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to bits because I’ve put my heart and soul into this project. To see we are actually going to do it and get it done by the end of summer holidays is a big achievement for us all.

Ryan Swain at the half pipe

“It’s been a slog. It’s had more twists and turns than a jam roly-poly but the battle’s been won.”

Norton Town Council has been mired in wrangling over the half pipe for more than a year but has finally chosen contractor King Ramps to restore it.

The work will be funded by a £50,000 grant approved by Ryedale District Council last month.