1960s York office building could be demolished to make way for 140-room ' high end' hotel
Plans from Dakota Hotels would see the hotel built in Rougier Street, following the demolition of the vacant Northern House 1960s office building.
The company’s application stated that the refurbishment of the existing building was unviable while plans for a hotel had been received positively during consultations.
It follows previous attempts to redevelop the site by tearing down and replacing Northern House.
An application lodged in 2019 for a 10-storey apartment building with offices and visitor space was refused with scaled-back plans abandoned after their submission in 2022.
The latest plans for the hotel include an onsite bar and grill restaurant along with a ground floor reception, back of house facilities and parking spaces.
It would be designed in the ‘industrial warehouse’ style of the Dakota brand, with a particular nod to the cocoa warehouse where the Aviva building is currently.
The scale of the building would match neighbouring ones such as the Aviva building and the Malmaison hotel.
Dakota’s application stated the development could create around 120 jobs.
Plans stated the hotel would be pitched at cultural tourists looking to visit York.
They added it would also offer a premium space for people from York for special events including family occasions or social and business gatherings.
The plans stated: “Dakota is a brand built on returning guests, priding ourselves on being a home away from home.
“This would support a regenerative visitor economy by attracting discerning travellers, business guests and families visiting local residents, fostering a respectful atmosphere that enhances the city’s appeal.
“The hotel’s presence would support the ongoing elevation of the city’s global profile, attracting a diverse and affluent audience seeking world-class hospitality and experiences.
“The success of a high-end hotel can act as a catalyst for further investment in the city.”
