A vacant Yorkshire care home could be converted into a guest house with 19 serviced apartments.

Aspire Group Ltd is seeking permission to convert the vacant Mayfair Residential Home at 42 Esplanade, Scarborough, into 19 serviced visitor apartments.

The 19th-century property is situated along Scarborough’s Esplanade with seafront views and is currently vacant as a result of the most recent care home use being shut down, according to documents submitted by the applicant.

The applicant stated that viability challenges faced by the care home were “a significant factor contributing to its neglect and subsequent closure” and added that it is “imperative to identify a new purpose for this distinguished property”.

42 Esplanade, Scarborough.

The site is bordered predominately by bed and breakfasts and residential properties of a similar type, with Scarborough’s Esplanade largely consisting of four-storey semi-detached properties.

The 19 serviced apartments will provide a combined kitchen, dining room and living room to allow for “sufficient self-catering provision”.

Submitted plans state that a majority of the apartments feature a single bedroom, whilst three of the apartments are equipped with a twin room, thus providing “an ideal arrangement for families travelling with young children”.

A comprehensive parking assessment has been conducted, according to the applicant, which “unequivocally confirms that there is sufficient parking capacity available to accommodate the needs of visitors”.

They also said that if approved, the development would “not create adverse harm in terms of noise” as the area is considered to be suitable “for the proposed use without causing unacceptable harm to neighbouring properties”.

The proposed development would include “minimal external alterations to the property” including the removal of five small windows to the rear of the building.