Controversial plans to create a 24-hour adult gaming centre at the site of Whitby’s last high street bank have been rejected despite a council recommendation to approve the scheme.

Luxury Leisure’s proposal to convert the Halifax on Baxtergate, Whitby – which is due to close in May – into an adult gaming centre has been rejected by councillors after more than 500 objections were lodged by residents.

At a meeting on Thursday, March 13, councillors went against planning officers’ recommendations to grant permission for the applicant, trading as Admiral, citing concerns about impacts on amenity and the character of the town centre.

Coun Derek Bastiman said: “If it’s approved, Whitby will become the Las Vegas of the East Coast.

“It will detract wholly from Whitby which enjoys visitor numbers 52 weeks a year and I can see no benefit to the town or the wider area.”

Committee members discussed restricting the venue’s operating hours, with several stating they were “at a complete loss as to why it should be 24 hours a day”, as well as discussing a deferral.

Coun Janet Jefferson said: “Once you open the floodgates, that will be that – I just think it’s not the right place.

“Whitby is unique and we should maintain that. There’s no way the place can be controlled 24/7 and I will not support this.”

The rejection of the plan came just days after local MP, Alison Hume, presented a petition to the House of Commons – signed by more than 400 residents – urging the “Government to encourage North Yorkshire Council to reject the application”.

The agent for the application, Haris Kasuji, told the committee: “There is no harmful noise impact and there is no objection from environmental health officers.

“As the largest agency operator in the UK, the Government expects Luxury Leisure to have the highest standards and the company has never had a license reviewed or revoked, and is a socially responsible, national operator with an excellent record.

“The company will invest £500,000 in the property and will create 12 full-time equivalent jobs for local people.”

Asked after the meeting whether Luxury Leisure would appeal the decision, Mr Kasuji told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “I will go back to my client and it is for them to decide.”

One of several Whitby locals who travelled to attend the meeting in person was Chris Clark, who said: “I would like to think we have seen the last of the proposal and I think the residents used quite strong words to describe how offended they were about this, so I think democracy has won and the tone and determination of the town’s people also won.”

Also at the meeting, Whitby town councillor Elizabeth Mulheran, said: “I was involved with WTC’s planning committee which rejected it and what we said was that it is in completely the wrong area and you can’t have a 24-hour establishment there.”

Coun Neil Swannick, who represents Whitby Streonshalh on NYC, spoke against the application at the meeting and told the LDRS: “Everywhere I went in Whitby, people were talking to me about the application which is unusual.

“It hit a nerve with locals and I’m very pleased that today’s outcome recognises the views of residents.”

He added: “I don’t know whether they’ll appeal the decision or not, so it might not be the end of the story, but nonetheless we’ll continue to fight this.”