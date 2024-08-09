‘Absent’ Rishi Sunak spotted in California as far right riots break out across England

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is hiding out in California as far right riots have broken out across England.

The leader of the opposition and his wife, Akshata Murty, were spotted emerging from Beverly Hill pizzeria Funke as police prepared for the potential of widespread disruption on Wednesday Evening.

Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond and Northallerton, has made only one public comment since the disorder started more than a week ago, tweeting: “The shocking scenes we’re seeing on the streets of Britain have nothing to do with the tragedy in Southport.

“This is violent, criminal behaviour that has no place in our society. The police have our full support to deal with these criminals swiftly and they must face the full weight of the law.”

Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty leaving Downing Street. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Mr Sunak will remain the official leader of the opposition until 2 November, when his replacement will be announced after a vote by Tory members.

However, it has largely fallen on the six candidates vying to replace him, Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Dame Priti Patel, to speak for the Conservatives on the riots.

ConservativeHome, a leading Tory title, has penned a blog called “Where is Sunak?”, saying the former Prime Minister has been “conspicuous by his absence”.

Mr Jenrick, the former Immigration Minister, was criticised for saying that protesters who should the Islamic prayer “Allahu Akbar” should be arrested immediately.

Mr Sunak has not said anything about Elon Musk, who has said that civil war in the UK is “inevitable” and has inflamed tensions by promoting far right tropes.

He has repeatedly criticised Keir Starmer about alleged “two-tier policing” and described the Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, as “woke Stasi”, after he promised to prosecute people who incite racial hatred on social media.

The former Prime Minister interviewed Mr Musk as part of his AI Safety Summit, and where the pair talked about the risk of humanoid robots that "can chase you anywhere".

James Murray, the Exchequer Secretary, told the Yorkshire Post that ministers have been in touch with X/Twitter to “make sure they're playing their role in cracking down on disinformation being spread”.