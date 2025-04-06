'Deeply concerning' as Yorkshire MP denied entry to Israel, says David Lammy

Caitlin Doherty
By Caitlin Doherty

Westminster Correspondent

Published 6th Apr 2025, 08:49 BST
David Lammy has said it is “deeply concerning” that two British MPs - including one from Yorkshire - have been refused entry to Israel.

It is understood that Labour MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed are the two parliamentarians involved.

Ms Mohamed represents the constituency of Sheffield Central, while Ms Yang represents Earley and Woodley on the outskirts of Reading.

Both were elected to Parliament last July.

The Foreign Secretary said that he had “made clear” to his counterparts in the Israeli government that it is “no way” to treat parliamentarians.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the Foreign Secretary said: “It is unacceptable, counterproductive and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities.

Abtisam MohamedAbtisam Mohamed
Abtisam Mohamed | Sheffield Labour

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

“The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza.”

