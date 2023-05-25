All Sections
Airedale hospital will be rebuilt, the Government has announced, as backers hail “one of the most significant investments announced for our community in decades”.
Mason Boycott-Owen
By Mason Boycott-Owen
Published 25th May 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 17:39 BST

Yesterday Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, confirmed that the Government still plans to build 40 “new hospitals” in England by 2030, with the West Yorkshire site set to be rebuilt as part of that pledge.

There has been concern over the future of several NHS hospitals in a bad state of repair, owing to the use of Raac (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) materials.

Mr Barclay told MPs the Government remained committed to eradicating Raac from the NHS estate, with seven hospitals either constructed entirely or in major part with the materials that are not “safe to operate beyond 2030”.

Airedale General HospitalAiredale General Hospital
Airedale General Hospital

Airedale hospital was built in the 1960s with a planned lifespan of 30 years but has since served a population of 220,000 people in the area surrounding Keighley, near Bradford.

The site currently experiences more than 200 leaks a year, and has been dogged with suggestions that it is currently not fit for purpose.

Robbie Moore, the Conservative MP for Keighly, said: “Today is a landmark day for Keighley and Ilkley and one of the most significant investments announced for our community in decades.

“A new Airedale Hospital will make an unprecedented difference to the lives of so many across our community for generations to come.

“Having visited the hospital many times for meetings over the last few years, I have seen first-hand just how bad the structural condition is, and that’s why I made it my number one priority.

“With the money now secured, now is the time for delivery. With today’s announcement stating the new hospital must be completed by no later than 2030, time is of the essence.

“Now the real work begins, and I look forward to working with the government and the Airedale NHS Foundation Trust to ensure that the delivery of our landmark new hospital is a complete success.”

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, said: "As a RAAC hospital, Airedale Hospital’s infrastructure was identified as high-risk, and the Airedale NHS Foundation Trust bid to join the New Hospital Programme.

“Today’s announcement delivers on the government’s commitment to address RAAC issues in our hospitals, and I commend Robbie Moore MP for his longstanding campaign for a new Airedale Hospital."

