Allegra Stratton resigns from Government following Christmas party video comments

Allegra Stratton speaking outside her home in north London where she announced that she has resigned as an adviser to Boris Johnson and offered her "profound apologies"

Ms Stratton apologised to “all of you who have lost loved ones” and “endured intolerable loneliness” throughout the pandemic, as she told journalists she had offered her notice to Boris Johnson.

In footage obtained by ITV News and released on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s then-press secretary Ms Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed laughing about a “fictional” Downing Street party in December 2020.

There were jokes about cheese and wine and the event not being socially distanced, during a rehearsal practice for Downing Street press conferences.

In a tearful statement given from her doorstep this afternoon, Ms Stratton, who was now leading communications for Cop26, said: “The British people have made immense sacrifices… I now fear my comments have become a distraction in that fight. My remarks seemed to make light of the rules.

“That was never my intention.”

Saying that she will regret her remarks for “the rest of [her] days” Ms Stratton added: "To all of you who lost loved ones, endured intolerable loneliness and struggled with your business - I am sorry and this afternoon I have offered my resignation to the Prime Minister."

Earlier today, Mr Johnson ordered an investigation into the apparent rule-breaking Christmas party last December.

But he insisted he had been repeatedly assured “there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

Mr Johnson said he had asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case “to establish all the facts and to report back as soon as possible – and it goes without saying that if those rules were broken then there will be disciplinary action for all those involved”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip.

“I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives.