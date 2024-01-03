Almost 100 new homes to be built in Yorkshire village despite concerns

Councillors have approved the construction of 93 homes of varying sizes on land in a Yorkshire village.

Keepmoat Homes‘ plan for to the south of Racecourse Road, in East Ayton, has been approved by councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee despite several objections from residents and local groups including the parish council.

Planning officers said that despite issues with on-site affordable housing and ongoing discussions about financial contributions for local services, the construction of the two to four-bedroom dwellings and associated infrastructure was recommended to go ahead.

Speaking in favour of the proposal on behalf of the developer, Mr Butler, told the committee Keepmoat Homes would agree to the financial contributions outlined in the report and highlighted the absence of objections from “technical consultees” such as the Highway Authority.

Proposed layout of 93 properties on land south of Racecourse Road, East Ayton.

Officers said whilst 19 of the dwellings would be affordable homes, the applicant had been “reluctant and unwilling” to use the council’s standard clauses for affordable housing.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Rich Maw, criticised the proposal for not meeting the council’s target of 30 per cent affordable housing.

“Why is it that time after time our 30 per cent target for affordable housing is falling short? What planet does the developer live on if they think they can submit an application with zero affordable houses?” Coun Maw said.

Coun Subash Sharma also voiced his concerns about the changes in the planned scale of affordable housing “from 30 per cent to zero, and now 20 per cent” whilst commending the plan for meeting minimum space standards in all properties.

Concerns about the development have been raised by the parish council, the NHS, and residents who said that issues around public transport, access, and environmental concerns had not been properly addressed.

According to the applicant, all of the dwellings will have front and rear garden areas and a majority will have driveways, with two parking courts also proposed.

Keepmoat Homes said that the development would provide an “appropriate mix of living accommodation, providing a number of sustainable betterments and have a positive influence on the local area”.