Almost 150 homes to be built on site of former allotments in Yorkshire village

Plans to build 144 homes on a former village allotments have been approved despite concerns that the development will add to a traffic problems in the area.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead to build the properties at land off Bell Lane, Upton. Keepmoat intends to build a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes across the four-hectare site, including 14 “affordable” homes. The plan also includes building a loop road around the site and two areas of public space.

The council received 56 objections to the application. Concerns were raised that the scheme would be detrimental to traffic safety, with claims that the road leading onto the site was already congested. It was also claimed developer was “cramming” homes onto a site too small for the number of proposed properties. Upton Parish Council also objected on highways grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An objection from Jessica Carrington, councillor for Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton, said: “My main concern and grounds to object is the entrance to the development. By using Bell Street for the main entrance, it will put more pressure and congestion on this street and the surrounding area.”

Planning permission has been granted to build 144 homes on former allotments near to Bell Street, Upton.

Three people commented in support of the scheme.

One resident said: “The site is a mess and the proposed development would be much nicer and provide much needed housing.”

A highways officer report said the impact of the development on the local road network was “not considered severe.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “The site is located on a former allotment, in use until 2016. The site is currently derelict and has been vacant for several years. Its disuse has resulted in its current poor condition, with evidence of vandalism, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad