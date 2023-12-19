Proposals to build 87 homes near a town, said to bring in almost 270 jobs, have gone in to council planners.

Developer Mandale Homes has applied for planning permission to build the homes on land east of Mandale Park, Urlay Nook Road, Eaglescliffe, near the A67. They say the plan is estimated to generate 269 jobs.

The scheme puts forward a mixture of houses, 53 of which will be three to four-bedroom detached homes, with 18 two to three-bedroom semi-detached houses and six one-bedroom apartments.

A planning statement says it will deliver affordable housing, which is defined as 17 of the proposed properties, with accessible and adaptable housing for wheelchair users, footpaths, parking, garages, cycle stores, tree and hedge planting, wildflower meadow, open parkland and “good size gardens”.

A computer-generated image of what Mandale Homes' proposed development for Mandale Park, Urlay Nook Road, Eaglescliffe could look like. Picture: ELG Planning/Mandale Homes

Outline planning permission had been given in 2015 for industrial units on the site. But the developer says “many residents would prefer a residential development to the consented industrial one”.

It argues the new housing would be “a more compatible neighbour” with the nearby residential estate than the industrial use, and would bring jobs during construction, financial and employment benefits. It says its plan will not harm existing or future residents.

Agents ELG Planning say in their statement: “It is considered that the proposals are acceptable in all respects… It is respectfully requested that planning permission be granted without delay.”

One resident wrote in response to the plans: “My home is right next to this site. My wife and I visited Mandale House for the community consultation event and looked at the proposed plans.

“So having new houses built is preferable to any business, commercial units, particularly the large, almost aircraft hangar types on previously approved plans which I assume were approved years ago and could now be so unsuitable right next to dwelling houses.”

However National Highways has recommended planning approval should not be approved until March 18 next year, “to ensure that the A66 trunk route continues to serve its purpose as part of a national system of routes for through traffic”.

They also ask for more information on transport, noting in a letter: “Due to the limited frequency of nearby public transport services, we would note the site has a relatively poor public transport accessibility during the weekday peak periods. The site is not allocated for housing within your Local Plan.”

Jeremy Good, director of ELG Planning, said: “Our proposals have been well received by many neighbouring properties which is understandable given the number of potential benefits for the surrounding area. It is increasingly unusual to receive support for new development proposals, but this is a logical extension to the edge of the settlement, which is preferable to many, than the consented employment scheme.