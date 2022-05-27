As part of the government’s Cost of Living Support, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced an energy bill discount of £400 which doubled from £200.

Unlike with the initial loan of £200, the requirement to pay it back will be scrapped.

Here is everything you need to know about the £400 government grant and who is eligible.

Am I entitled to a £400 government discount?

From October, almost all of the eight million most vulnerable households will get £1,200 of one-off support in total this year to help with the cost of living, with all domestic electricity customers receiving at least £400.

Households will get the £400 grant with their energy bills through an expansion of the Energy Bills Support Scheme.

Energy suppliers will transfer this support to households with a domestic electricity meter over six months from October.

Direct debit and credit customers will have the money credited to their account, while customers with prepayment meters will have the money applied to their meter or paid with a voucher.

What does ‘domestic electricity customer’ mean?

According to Ofgem, following the implementation of the Utilities Act, the definition of ‘domestic customer’ means “a customer supplied or required to be supplied with gas or electricity at domestic premises”.