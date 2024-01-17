Ambitious plans for ‘dilapidated’ former pub in Yorkshire concern locals

A former pub in Yorkshire could be turned into new apartments but locals are concerned over the plans.

The Brighton Hotel at Brighton Street, in Heckmondwike, has been vacant for several years. The ground floor previously housed a former pub and the first floor had accommodation. An application has been submitted to Kirklees Council seeking to bring four apartments to the space.

The applicant says the building is “showing signs of dilapidation” and says it will only get worse if it stays empty. They continue: “To provide a fresh use will also assist with sustainable use of an existing building and providing a fresh use by readapting to meet the needs of ever-changing trends.”

However, residents of nearby Jeremy Lane have raised objections to the proposal, some of whom have lived in the area for more than 35 years. Concerns relate to various issues including access, highways and pollution.

The exterior of the Brighton Hotel. Credit: Jade 3 Architecture Ltd.

Residents say there is “no logic” behind the property being accessed through Grosvenor Street. They say that this is the same street that allows Jeremy Lane residents to access their land and homes.

On the matter of highway safety, they said: “The Grosvenor Street junction with Jeremy Lane is highly dangerous due to poor visibility and the number of vehicles parked on a day-to-day basis on both sides of the street. Many accidents occur at this junction”