Despite losing the support of her party, the confidence of the markets, and the limited good will of the electorate, Liz Truss gave a clear message to mark the end of her tenure: I was right.

Her replacement, Rishi Sunak, gave an equally clear message to signify that beginning of his: You were wrong.

“From my time as Prime Minister, I am more convinced than ever we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face,” Ms Truss told the onlooking crowd of journalists and cameras.

Rishi Sunak makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street

“As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote: “It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”

Seneca’s quote, a favourite of Pinterest boards that could be seen as “Live Laugh Love” for the private school generation, is a good one, and a classical reference that Boris Johnson would have been proud of.

The Roman statesman and philosopher, aptly, given Liz Truss’ forced resignation, was ordered to take his own life, after being accused of crime he didn’t commit, taking his death stoically as part of his duty.

Rishi, on the other hand, could not be clearer in who he blamed for the current economic chaos, which he himself warned of during the pair’s battles on the campaign trail over the summer.

“Paying tribute” to Truss, the new Prime Minister told the nation: “Some mistakes were made.”

“Not borne of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes nonetheless.

“And I have been elected as leader of my party, and your Prime Minister, in part, to fix them.”

Ouch.

Yesterday Rishi said that he will make it his “utmost priority to bring our party and our country together”.

Given his first public words as Prime Minister were to take a rather substantial sledgehammer to Truss’ rather unsubstantial record in office, this may take more time than previously expected.

The first speech of a Prime Minister “on the steps of Downings Street” is often used to signify the core promises and beliefs of the country’s new leader.

Rishi’s bold vision of the future was a slightly more novel one: We will stick to our priorities three years ago as set out in our manifesto.

How to balance the demands of levelling up with fiscal belt-tightening is a difficult question to answer as the policy requires money.