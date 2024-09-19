The new government today signed off agreements put in place by the Conservatives for regional mayors covering Humberside and the East Riding, as well as Greater Lincolnshire.

It will give local leaders the power over areas such as transport, adult education and housing, which Labour hopes will help boost growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that from next May, the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber will have devolved powers.

Ms Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, told the Yorkshire Post: “Today is a major day in Yorkshire’s already rich history, as we complete the final piece of the devolution jigsaw to ensure every corner of God’s own country benefits from devolution.

“We believe those with skin in the game should be at the heart of decisions about their local area, and it’s fantastic that Hull and East Yorkshire will join the rest of Yorkshire at the table as we work to unleash this area’s true potential.

“This is only the first step of our major ambition to drive forward our devolution revolution, and ensure we empower more communities and strengthen the existing powers of our brilliant mayors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy PM Angela Rayner. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

It is subject to Parliamentary approval, although that is expected to be a formality.

Originally local leaders pushed for a pan-Yorkshire mayor covering the whole of the region, although this was blocked by the government.

South Yorkshire became the first mayoralty in 2018, with West Yorkshire following in 2021 and York and North Yorkshire earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Hull and the East Riding will complete the set in May 2025.

Sir Ed Davey previously told this paper that the Liberal Democrats will be targeting it to win their first metro mayor.

Cllr Mike Ross and Cllr Anne Handley, leaders of Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council respectively, have welcomed the news that creation of Hull and East Yorkshire’s Mayoral Combined Authority has been signed off by the government. | Supplied

The party’s Hull City Council leader Coun Mike Ross said “it’s clear we’re best placed to win this election”.

He explained: “After years of being left out in the cold on devolution, the people of Hull and East Riding can now get the fair deal they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a big step forward in unlocking huge investment into the city, achieved by the two local councils working together.

“This devolution deal was backed by residents and businesses right across our communities. I look forward to seeing it becoming a reality, including the mayoral election next May.”

While Coun Anne Handley, the Tory leader of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, added: “This will be a fantastic opportunity to unlock investment for the region and improve strategic collaboration between Hull and East Yorkshire council areas.

“The mayoralty will provide a strong voice for the East Yorkshire region and support communities and local businesses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour sees devolution as a way of driving growth and reducing regional inequalities.

It’s pledged to give greater transport and planning powers to the metro mayors to boost the local economies and increase housing.

In particular, Yorkshire’s current combined authorities believe having greater planning oversight around large infrastructure projects will help speed up house building.

Ms Rayner, who is also the local government secretary, is bringing forward an English Devolution Bill to hand out greater powers to the combined authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the year, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin announced plans for a tram system connecting Leeds and Bradford, as well as bringing buses back under public control.