Application lodged to turn shop in Hebden Bridge into holiday let

Plans to convert a shop to a holiday let in a town which attracts a lot of tourists have been submitted to a council.

Cate Wood wants to make the change at a Market Street, Hebden Bridge, shop.

The town has long attracted tourists to its small, independent shops, and has also featured in several dramas penned by Sally Wainwright, including Happy Valley and Riot Women, which began showing on BBC1 last weekend.

Big flood alleviation works are also planned for Hebden Bridge in coming years, with that application submitted but still to be considered by planners.

In a supporting statement submitted to Calderdale Council by agents for the application, architects and planning consultants Studio Charrette says the proposal will involve conversion of the front part of the shop to an open plan living room, kitchen and dining room, while the rear of the property will be converted to a mezzanine bedroom area..

The holiday let will accommodate a maximum of two guests and will be available to let throughout the year.

The owner will live in the flat above the holiday let to ensure all house rules are observed by guests, say the agents.

“Minor alterations will be provided to the shop front to secure the internal privacy of the property.

“The shop front surround will be retained and the scale of the front windows will be retained to match the existing shop front design as far as possible,” says the statement.