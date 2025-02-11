Apprentices can play "massive part" for Yorkshire infrastructure, Chancellor says

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The minimum length of apprenticeships will also be lowered from 12 to eight months, under plans announced today as part of National Apprenticeship Week this week.

The Government says the changes will help support growth industries such as construction and clean energy with reduced bureaucracy, while enabling sectors where there are staff shortages, such as healthcare, to train workers more quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post yesterday, the Chancellor said the changes were key to encourage growth.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaking to a staff member during a tour of the manufacturing facilities at Premier Modular in Driffield, Humberside. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth/PA Wire

When asked whether there was a danger the increased flexibility on maths and English qualification requirements could in effect lower standards, she said: “No. There are massive skills shortages in the economy in sectors like construction, tech, and engineering, and businesses say to us that they need people with the skills to fill those jobs.

“Shorter apprenticeship - eight months rather than 12, and greater flexibilities around English and maths GCSEs mean that we can get on, crack on and fill those gaps in the economy, giving opportunities for people to earn a decent wage, with more money in their pocket and also crucially help our economy grow by ensuring businesses can recruit the people with the skills they need.”

The Chancellor also said apprentices could play a “massive” role in several key infrastructure projects, such as the Trans Pennine route upgrade, the potential reopening of Sheffield Doncaster Airport, and the Leeds - Bradford tram line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Well, (the role of apprentices) is going to be massive isn’t it. If we’re going to build out the infrastructure that our country needs we need people with the skills to do it.

“We're already upgrading the Trans Pennine route, that's something that you can see the work going on at the moment, including at Huddersfield, there's a lot of work going on, but to get that West Yorkshire mass transit, to reopen the airport in Doncaster, we need people with the skills in construction.

“I was at Leeds City College this morning - that does a great range of apprenticeships working with local and national businesses in some of the areas where we've got real skill shortages.

“Making it easier for people to access that training, making it easier for businesses to get people onto those courses is going to be really crucial for both growing the economy - the number one mission of this government - but also the mission to expand opportunity to more young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These announcements come as the Education Secretary kicked off National Apprenticeship Week yesterday, which celebrates the achievements of apprentices around the country and the positive impact they make to communities, businesses, and the wider economy.