Approval was given for the detached property and a garage to be built near to the the Old Alehouse, of Greenside, in Walton, near Wakefield. The proposal divided opinions in the village, with 27 objections to the scheme and 30 in favour. Those living near say they will be put in danger as the development would get rid of a turning area for vehicles.

Walton resident Jonathan Bemrose addressed members of Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee on behalf of objectors. He said: “This application will impact on our forever homes. This application is about appropriate access and highways safety measures which to everyone is a concern.”

Mr Bemrose said a report had been commission which expressed “serious concerns” about the proposals but had not been taken into by highways officers. He added: “This, a paramount safety component of the proposal would be destroyed, forcing vehicles to reverse out on to Greenside on a blind bend with visibility further reduced by parked cars, coupled with a pedestrian crossing.

Plans for the house had divided the village

“It is an accident waiting to happen. Wakefield Council, respectfully, needs to find a way to ensure vehicles do not have to reverse out on to Greenside. The request is that planning consent is not granted until all aspects of highways safety have been fully addressed.”