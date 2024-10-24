Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Institute for Public Policy Research says mayors and other local leaders are better placed to find suitable housing, and could end the Home Office’s costly reliance on hotels. Currently, the government outsources asylum accommodation to private companies like Clearsprings, Mears and Serco.

This has led to a reliance on hotels to house migrants, with costs rising from £17,000 per person in 2019-20 to £41,000 per person in 2023-24. While over that time the overall cost of the asylum system has risen from £739 million to £4.7 billion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certain chains like Britannia Hotels, which owns the Grand in Scarborough, have become known for turning millions of pounds in profits on taxpayer contracts to home migrants. The multimillionaire owner Alex Langsam has been dubbed the “asylum king”.

The Grade II-listed building, once dubbed one of the seven wonders of the English seaside by Historic England, is now Yorkshire’s most complained about hotel with more than 4,200 terrible reviews on Tripadvisor.

The Grand Hotel, Scarborough.

In other places, like the Holiday Inn in Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, such hotels have become targets of violence. During the summer riots, far-right thugs tried to burn down the building with asylum seekers inside. Dozens of people were jailed following the incident.

Despite the costs of accommodation increasing, IPPR says the quality has not. One person told the think tank: “We will stay in the room [with] four in the room, just one room, no cleaning, no bedsheet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express, Manvers, Rotherham | Submit

IPPR believes that by decentralising and devolving asylum accommodation, regional bodies will be better placed to find affordable and safe housing.

Dr Lucy Mort, senior research fellow, said: “The asylum accommodation system is in urgent need of reform. It’s costing far too much while failing to provide people fleeing war and persecution with the safe, clean environments they need.

“Poorly designed contracts, mismanagement, and lack of local input have left those seeking asylum trapped in substandard living conditions for too long; and caused real challenges for regional, local and devolved governments.

“We must decentralise control to regional and local bodies that can better understand and serve their communities, enhance safeguarding to protect vulnerable people, and create the conditions for those seeking asylum to rebuild their lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Labour government has made a priority of increasing mayoral powers, with Sir Keir Starmer saying: “I strongly believe that those with skin in the game make the best decisions.”

York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith said: “The best way to reduce the cost of temporary housing for asylum seekers is to get to grips with the backlog of claims waiting to be processed. The Conservative government prioritised unworkable laws and created a significant backlog.”