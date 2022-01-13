'At least we aren't Leeds': Hull council says it had nothing to do with jibe at Leeds on Welcome to Hull sign

Hull City Council has said it had nothing to do with text which has appeared on a Welcome to Hull sign making a jibe at another Yorkshire city.

By Joe Gerrard
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 12:50 pm
The sign in question

A Hull City Council spokesperson said the strapline which references Leeds was put on the sign by someone else.

The spokesperson said: “Hull City Council did not include this line on the sign, it has been added by someone afterwards, so we suspect it’s a bit of mischievous fun.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The response comes after a picture of the sign was posted to social media by BBC Look North presenter Peter Levy earlier today (Wednesday, January 12).

The text added to the sign says: “We know we’re not perfect, but at least we aren’t Leeds.”

The council later took to twitter to confirm they had nothing to do with the text after it sparked a debate on the platform.

Mr Levy himself said he thought it was a genius move and others commented saying they also approved.

But some twitter users said they felt it was in bad taste, called on the council to apologise to the West Yorkshire city and remove the text.

Others commented from Grimsby and from as far away as Crewe and Dundee with quips about the sign.

Read More

Read More
Young Yorkshire councillor takes on sponsored walk to replace boiler in 1870s ch...

Leeds City Council chimed in on Hull City Council’s tweet.

They posted: “Us being asked right now about Hull City Council and their new road sign [fuming emoji].”

It was followed by a GIF of a woman shaking her head with the caption: “I don’t know her”.

Other twitter users had their say.

Rob Osborne said: “Please can you put back the rest of the city’s name. It’s Kingston upon Hull.”

Asa Elliott, who plays a singer on the TV show Benidorm, said: “I heard Peter Levy added them, but he won’t admit it.”

Twitter user Cl wrote: “Peter Levy, I’m surprised at you, thinking Hull City Council had such imagination [face-palm emoji].

“I do recall a row with a Leeds officer in a Vienna hotel, him slagging Hull off me pointing out Leeds was a couple of mud huts by the Aire when we were the third port in England.

“Definitely a history there!”

The identity of the person responsibly for adding the text remains unknown.

LeedsHullLeeds City CouncilWest YorkshireOthers