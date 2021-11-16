Azeem Rafiq 'bravery' praised after 'heart-breaking' Yorkshire cricket racism testimony

Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan are among those to have spoken out in support of the former bowler, after he was reduced to tears when he laid out details of his experiences to MPs this morning.

MPs heard that Mr Rafiq felt he had “lost his career to racism,” something that is still impacting his wife and children to the present day.

“They’ve not had a dad really. All I’ve been worried about is Yorkshire going out to discredit me,” he said.

Screen grab from Parliament TV of former cricketer Azeem Rafiq giving evidence at the inquiry into racism he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee (Parliament TV)

Mr Javid has previously called for heads to roll at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, after it was reported that a report into allegations made by Mr Rafiq dismissed the slurs as banter.

Writing on Twitter earlier today, the Health Secretary said: “Heart-rending testimony from Azeem Rafiq that will speak to anyone who has experienced racism. This was far more than 'banter'.

“Thank you for your bravery - in speaking up so openly about your experience and the way it affected you.”

At one point, proceedings in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee had to be paused for a short while, as 30-year-old Mr Rafiq was overcome with emotion.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan sent “solidarity” to the sportsman, having said that it was “Heart-breaking to hear from Azeem Rafiq of the terrible racism and abuse he has suffered.

“It is incredibly brave of him to speak out. It is the responsibility of all of us to make change and call out bigotry wherever it arises.”

Mr Khan’s sentiments were echoed by Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, who called Mr Rafiq’s testimony “horrifying”.

“This is clearly a disgraceful failure of governance by YCCC and ECB. We need action not mealy-mouthed words,” she said.

Nick Lowles, CEO of HOPE not hate, the UK’s leading antifascism and antiracism campaign group said: “When racism is not taken seriously, or dismissed as ‘good natured banter’, there are real consequences. People get hurt.

“But what is most troubling is that what Azeem Rafiq has experienced is not an isolated incident, in cricket or across sport more generally.

“Over the years, we have heard countless accounts of people being racially abused in sport, and despite many campaigns to tackle the problem head on, the same issues crop up time and time again.