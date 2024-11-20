'Back British Farming' Thirsk rally: Hundreds gather to take part in Yorkshire inheritance tax protest

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 20th Nov 2024, 11:23 GMT
More than 300 farmers and supporters gathered in Thirsk Market Place to take part in the “Back British Farming” rally.

On Tuesday (Nov 19), hundreds turned out in the North Yorkshire town holding banners calling for ministers to “Back British Farming”.

The protest coincided with protests in London, where thousands of farmers gather to lobby minister in Westminster about plans to impose inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million.

The Thirsk rally was organised by Phil and Clare Wise, who farm at nearby Skipton-on-Swale, for those who couldn’t make it to London.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) organised the mass lobby of MPs with 1,800 of its members - three times as many people as originally planned.

Many more joined a separate rally in Whitehall as they protest against last month's Budget, which also sped up the phase-out of EU-era subsidies as funding is switched to nature-friendly farming schemes.

Among the farmers and supporters in London was Jeremy Clarkson, who owns the Diddly Squat Farm in the Costswolds.

In London, NFU president Tom Bradshaw gave a speech to members taking part in the mass lobby ahead of their meetings with MPs, at Church House, Westminster, in which he became emotional at moments as he highlighted the cost of the policy on farmers, as well as food security.

Three-year-old Florence Bartlett attending the rally on a toy tractor.

1. Young farmers

Three-year-old Florence Bartlett attending the rally on a toy tractor. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Phil Wise speaks at the Back British farming rally in Thirsk Market Place.

2. Phil Wise

Phil Wise speaks at the Back British farming rally in Thirsk Market Place. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Suzannah Potter with a 'Back British Farming' sign.

3. Suzannah Potter

Suzannah Potter with a 'Back British Farming' sign. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The Thirsk rally was organised by Phil and Clare Wise.

4. Thirsk Farming Rally

The Thirsk rally was organised by Phil and Clare Wise. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LondonYorkshireJeremy ClarksonThirsk
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice