Bailiffs sent to Yorkshire man’s home after council failed to change address records

Leeds City Council has apologised after it sent bailiffs to a man’s home over an unpaid debt, because they’d failed to update his records.

A debt enforcement agency visited the resident “several times” last year, causing him “stress” and “negatively affecting his health”, a report by the Local Government Ombudsman said. The local authority has apologised for the error. The report told how the man had moved house in 2020, but despite notifying the council of his new address, the local authority failed to update its records accordingly.

As a result it sent letters relating to arrears on the man’s account to his old address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to the man anonymously, the Ombudsman said: “The council concedes Mr X contacted it regarding the debt balance on the account several times over the years and it failed to correct this error.

Leeds City Council sent bailiffs to the wrong house after failing to updates its address records

“In 2022 the council referred the matter to an external enforcement agency, who visited Mr X on several occasions. After Mr X contacted the council, it cancelled the recovery action, updated its account with the correct details and awarded Mr X council tax support he was entitled to which reduced the arrears.”

The Ombudsman, whose report was triggered by the resident’s complaint, said the council was at fault for failing to update the address records, but ruled it was “entitled to start recovery action” as his account was in arrears.

It said it would not investigate the resident’s complaint any further as it would “be unlikely to provide a different outcome for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad