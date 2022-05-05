Bank raises rates to 1 per cent and warns cost crisis will send economy into reverse

Members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to increase rates from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent – the fourth time in a row that they have voted for a rise – taking rates to a level not seen since 2009.

Three members called for a bigger increase to 1.25 per cent due to worries over rocketing inflation, with the Bank ramping up its forecast for Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to rise from 7 per cent currently to more than 10 per cent in October – its highest level for 40 years – due to soaring energy prices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a grim set of forecasts, the Bank predicted that growth will contract in the final three months of 2022 as the cost squeeze sees households rein in their spending.

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey during the Bank of England Monetary Policy Report Press Conference at the Bank of England

The UK is set to narrowly miss a technical recession, as defined by two quarters in a row of falling gross domestic product (GDP).

But the Bank forecast “very weak” quarterly growth in 2023 and a contraction as a whole next year, with GDP falling by 0.25 per cent and unemployment picking up sharply as cost pressures hit hard.

The prediction for growth in 2022 remains unchanged at 3.75 per cent, although the Bank also slashed its growth outlook for 2024 to 0.25 per cent from the 1 per cent it predicted in February.

With the spectre of recession looming large, the pound fell sharply, down 0.8 per cent against the US dollar at 1.240 and 0.9 per cent lower against the euro at 1.174.

Sky-high inflation will see household disposable income plunge by 1.75 per cent this year – the second highest on record, the Bank warned.

Governor Andrew Bailey said: “I recognise the hardship this will cause for many people in the UK, particularly those on the lowest incomes, often with little or no savings, who are hit hardest by increases in the prices of basic necessities like food and energy.”

He added that further rate rises are likely to be needed “in the coming months” to cool rampant inflation, but admitted that the impact on finances of soaring costs in the short term “is something monetary policy is unable to prevent”.

Financial markets predict that rates will reach 2.5 per cent by the middle of next year as policymakers battle to contain inflation.

But the Bank signalled that rates may not rise as high as that given that this is likely to leave inflation below the 2% target at the end of its forecast.

The report makes for painful reading, with household income under severe pressure ahead of a predicted 40 per cent hike in the energy price cap in October.

Deputy governor Ben Broadbent said the UK economy is facing a shock on a bigger scale than that seen in the 1970s oil and energy crisis, though he said it is not set to last as long.

Growth of 0.9 per cent was better than the Bank expected in the first three months of 2022, though this looks to be the calm before the storm.

It predicts the economy will flatline in the second quarter before dropping by nearly 1 per cent in the closing three months of 2022.

And while the rate of unemployment will ease back further to as low as 3.6 per cent, it will jump back up to 5.5 per cent within three years, according to the Bank.