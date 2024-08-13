Battle of Orgreave: Yorkshire MP urges new Government to stick to promise over inquiry
Striking coal miners from across the country descended on Orgreave in June 1984, and were met with force by thousands of police officers deployed from all over Britain.
The Battle of Orgreave became one of the most violent episodes in British industrial history, and 40 years later, many of those involved say they still need answers.
The Labour Party’s manifesto during the 2024 General Election committed to ensuring that ‘the truth about the events at Orgreave comes to light,’ and Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has called on the government to deliver on that promise.
In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the town’s MP said: “(The process of rebuilding of South Yorkshire Police) cannot be truly completed whilst the spectre of Orgreave continues to loom over community interaction with SYP.
"The people of South Yorkshire deserve to know the truth about their police force. Only then can we begin to trust and move on.”
Sarah added: “Sadly, more than 40 years on, many of those who were at Orgreave are no longer with us. Many of those who remain are elderly. We simply cannot afford to wait any longer.
"I have fought for the truth about Orgreave since I was first elected as a Member of Parliament and I will be doing everything I can to hold the new Government to its word.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.