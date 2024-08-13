Rotherham’s MP has urged the new Labour government to stick to its election promise to open an investigation or inquiry into events at the ‘Battle of Orgreave’ in 1984.

Striking coal miners from across the country descended on Orgreave in June 1984, and were met with force by thousands of police officers deployed from all over Britain.

The Battle of Orgreave became one of the most violent episodes in British industrial history, and 40 years later, many of those involved say they still need answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour Party’s manifesto during the 2024 General Election committed to ensuring that ‘the truth about the events at Orgreave comes to light,’ and Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has called on the government to deliver on that promise.

A lone banner carries pickets' taunts at mounted police outside Orgreave coking plant in June 1984.

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the town’s MP said: “(The process of rebuilding of South Yorkshire Police) cannot be truly completed whilst the spectre of Orgreave continues to loom over community interaction with SYP.

"The people of South Yorkshire deserve to know the truth about their police force. Only then can we begin to trust and move on.”

Sarah added: “Sadly, more than 40 years on, many of those who were at Orgreave are no longer with us. Many of those who remain are elderly. We simply cannot afford to wait any longer.