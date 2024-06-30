Battleground Yorkshire: 12 Yorkshire constituencies to watch on election night
Barnsley North
Current: Labour
Majority (old boundaries): 3,571
Predicted win (latest YouGov MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 37pc, Reform 34pc, Green 10pc
Predicted win (latest Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 50pc, Reform 30pc, Con 12pc
Despite being what should be Labour-only ex-mining country, Reform UK could run the party close. Nigel Farage return as leader means frontbencher Dan Jarvis will face a much more difficult battle. Even if Labour wins, it will be a top target for Reform if the party becomes a real electoral force in the years to come.
Brigg and Immingham
Current: New seat from Conservative areas
Majority (old boundaries): New seat
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Conservative
Predicted vote: Con 36pc, Lab 33pc, Reform 23pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 36pc, Con 28pc, Reform 25pc
The Reform surge could hit the Tories hard in areas it has held for years. Labour lost these areas when it last left government in 2010, and with Sir Keir Starmer set for a return to power, these seats are needed for the “supermajority” the Tories warn of.
Sheffield Hallam
Current: Labour
Majority (old boundaries): 712
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 43pc, Lib Dem 37pc, Con 11pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 38pc, Lib Dem 36pc,Con 21pc
The only Labour-Liberal Democrat battle in Yorkshire, and indeed in the country, is set to be narrowly won yet again by Labour. It is one of only two Lib Dem targets in the region, and their performance might give an indication of how well Labour is able to squeeze their vote across the country.
York Outer
Current: Conservative
Majority (old boundaries): 9,985
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 39pc, Con 33pc, Reform 12pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 45pc, Con 23pc, Reform 16pc
This seat should be the easiest win for Labour on our list, but polling suggests that things could be closer than expected. This seat is a must-win for a decent Labour majority, with news of failure here on election night suggesting that Labour will be having a much worse night than seat projections have suggested.
Beverley and Holderness
Current: Conservative
Majority (old boundaries): 20,448
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 33pc, Con 32pc, Reform 22pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 38pc, Con 27pc, Reform 21pc
Energy minister Graham Stuart quit his job in government to campaign in his seat in April, and it’s not hard to see why. Despite a majority of over 20,000, polls suggest that he is set to lose the seat to Labour with a strong Reform showing hitting the Conservatives in its former-heartlands.
Dewsbury and Batley
Current: New seat from Labour and Conservative areas
Majority (old boundaries): New seat
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 36pc, Reform 21pc, Con 9pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 59pc, Con 23pc, Reform 6pc
A wildcard choice as it’s a new seat with complex local politics and the variation in polling is intriguing. Independent candidates hammered Labour in the local elections over its stance on Gaza. If replicated at the General Election, Labour could be in for a tricky night.
Bridlington and The Wolds
Current: Conservative
Majority (old boundaries): 22,787
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Conservative
Predicted vote: Con 37pc, Lab 29pc, Reform 21pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 36pc, Con 27pc, Reform 24pc
Formerly East Yorkshire, this seat has the highest proportion of pensioners of any seat in the region. Polling suggests that these voters are the Conservative’s only remaining loyal voter base. Losing here would be catastrophic, indicating that the party’s support has completely disintegrated.
Goole and Pocklington
Current: New seat from Conservative areas
Majority (old boundaries): New seat
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Conservative
Predicted vote: Con 36pc, Lab 32pc, Reform 21pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 36pc, Con 30pc, Reform 21pc
This new seat with heavily redrawn boundaries will be contested by the former cabinet minister, and one-time Tory leadership finalist David Davis. Winning this seat would have been beyond Labour’s ambitions only months ago, but with the Tories dropping sharply in the polls, and Reform on the rise, it is now in play for Sir Keir Starmer.
Harrogate and Knaresborough
Current: Conservative
Majority (old boundaries): 9,675
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Lib Dem
Predicted vote: Lib Dem 45pc, Con 27pc, Lab 10pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Lib Dem
Predicted vote: Lib Dem 35pc, Con 27pc, Lab 22pc
The Liberal Democrats’ most realistic hope of a seat in Yorkshire rests here where it has been campaigning relentlessly for months. The party has been hammering its message on sewage and healthcare and looks set to take the seat from the Conservatives in an area it last won in 2005.
Skipton and Ripon
Current: Conservative
Majority (old boundaries): 23,694
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Conservative
Predicted vote: Con 35pc, Lab 31pc, Reform 18pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 34pc, Con 28pc, Reform 20pc
Home to Julian Smith, the former cabinet minister, this would be a major scalp for Labour on election night. It looks to be a close-run contest which shows the steady shift towards Labour in North Yorkshire in recent months. An influx of ex-city dwellers could be key to winning this largely rural seat.
Richmond and Northallerton
Current: Conservative
Majority (old boundaries): 27,210
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Conservative
Predicted vote: Con 41pc, Lab 26pc, Reform 17pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 34pc, Con 29pc, Reform 19pc
Rishi Sunak could become the first Prime Minister to lose his seat at a general election if some polls are correct. A perfect storm of local and national factors, such as the reaction to the D-day incident among its large armed services population, could make the impossible possible on election night.
Thirsk and Malton
Current: Conservative
Majority (old boundaries): 25,154
Predicted win (YouGov MRP): Conservative
Predicted vote: Con 37pc, Lab 31pc, Reform 18pc
Predicted win (Savanta MRP): Labour
Predicted vote: Lab 34pc, Con 28pc, Reform 22pc
Labour has no business even being competitive in a seat like this, yet somehow they are. The vast rural seat is home to current Tory minister Kevin Hollinrake and would, save from winning Rishi Sunak’s seat, be the most outstanding win in the region for Labour given it has never held this seat in history.