Battleground Yorkshire: Change is a powerful election message for voters

“People are desperate financially. The local authority has had year-on-year cuts from central government, and that is palpable now, you can feel that in the community.

“People are really worried about how they will make ends meet,” he adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost of living crisis has allowed for Labour’s most powerful attack-line to shine through: Change.

Labour Hull East MP Karl Turner at Hull's Alexandra Dock for a send off for the Pride of York, a P&O ferry set to be berthed in Zeebrugge following its final voyage.

The questions the party poses is “are things worse than when the Conservatives took over” and regardless of whether the cause is global or party political, there are not many who can confidently say things are better.

“The reality is, nobody is better off than they were prior to this shambolic and chaotic Tory government,” says Mr Turner.

“The things that really worry them, the things that stop them sleeping at night are the fact that they are concerned about being able to get a medical appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s dentistry, or a GP appointment, they’re simply struggling to get access to medical health services.”

Mr Turner mentions one constituent, a serving police officer who is off sick with heart failure who has been waiting for a surgery.

He left his home at 7am as instructed by the hospital before being called on-route to be told that they have to cancel his operation and come back tomorrow.

“He’s been nil-by-mouth for 24 hours at that point, and he’s wondering if he’s going to be nil-by-mouth for the next 24 hours,” says Mr Turner, adding: “He’s on edge. He’s anxious. He feels like he’s being punished because he’s been starved for 48 hours and may not get the operation in the end.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another constituent, a local antique dealer, was “begging” to get seen by an NHS dentist for seven months, he says.

“He was literally considering taking to DIY dentistry. He’s a 69-year-old man, a big guy. He’s literally crying down the phone to me saying: “Karl you’ve got to help. I can’t cope with this pain any longer. I’ve worked all my life. I can’t afford to live on a state pension, I’m still working for a living as we speak and I can’t find an NHS dentist. I’ve tried to go private but nobody will see me because they’re too busy.”

These kinds of stories are shocking, but the problem for the Conservatives in many seats across the country is that there are a lot more of them, and vast swathes of the electorate will know someone who has had a story like this.

It is a tough sell for the Conservatives on the doorstep to battle against a narrative of change if these are the stories that the public remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad